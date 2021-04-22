Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $841,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after buying an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.76 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,691 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,794. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

