Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.47 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.