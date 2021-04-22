Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

