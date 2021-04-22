Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

