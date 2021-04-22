Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 97,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

