Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,630,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 255,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,531. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

