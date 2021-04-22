Gear Energy Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 price objective (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

GXE stock opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$125.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

