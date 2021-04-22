Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 30,220.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,715 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,198,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.27. 412,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,615,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.98 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

