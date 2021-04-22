Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $24.61 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries accounts for 3.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $24,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 248.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABM. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.51. 12,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,956. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,589.71 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

