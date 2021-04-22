Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after buying an additional 281,093 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 267,491 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 205,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,188,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 12,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,762. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

