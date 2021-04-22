Gemmer Asset Management LLC Invests $523,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,065,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.71. 51,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $164.06 and a 12 month high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

