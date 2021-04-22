Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,706 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.37. 36,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,654. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $78.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99.

