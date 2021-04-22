Genaro Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.10 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and $3.10 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00072687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00733540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.10 or 0.08071764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050749 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

