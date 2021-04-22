General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 776.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 124,375 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. 181,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,009,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

