Gentherm (THRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other Gentherm news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

