Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY21 guidance to $5.85-6.05 EPS.

GPC traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $119.19. 27,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,968. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

