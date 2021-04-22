Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable. Acquisition of PartsPoint and Alliance Automotive Group and the possession of full ownership in Inenco have bolstered the company’s growth. Its aggressive e-commerce initiatives and cost cut initiatives amid the pandemic and steady dividend growth bode well. Genuine Parts’ upbeat 2021 view sparks optimism. However, automotive segment sales are likely to be weighed down on demand headwinds due to the Covid-19 resurgence. Capex for 2021 is projected in the band of $275-$325 million, implying a significant uptick from $158 million recorded in 2020. Rising capex may clip the firm’s cash flows. Foreign exchange fluctuations and high debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

GPC stock opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.