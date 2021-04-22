Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.46. 22,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

