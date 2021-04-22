Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

