Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.13.

TSE GIL opened at C$42.40 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$42.55. The stock has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

