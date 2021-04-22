Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.13.
TSE GIL opened at C$42.40 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$42.55. The stock has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
