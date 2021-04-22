Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDBF stock opened at $4,268.47 on Monday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,291.04 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,906.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4,039.82.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

