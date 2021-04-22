GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,737,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit