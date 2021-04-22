GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,737,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

