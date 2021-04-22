Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

