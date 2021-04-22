Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.