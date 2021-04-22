Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life updated its FY21 guidance to $7.21-7.51 EPS.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $105.37 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42.

Get Globe Life alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.