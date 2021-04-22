Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report sales of $304.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.53 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $710.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $8.33. 66,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,855. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

