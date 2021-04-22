Golden Green Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.43 and a 200-day moving average of $226.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $261.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.02.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

