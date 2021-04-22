Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 10,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00.
NASDAQ:THRY opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.