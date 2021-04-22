Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 10,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

