Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Trimmed by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 71.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.13 on Thursday. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,413. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $100.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13.

