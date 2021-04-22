GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $54,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $359,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $154.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average is $139.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.76 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

