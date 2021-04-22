GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 731,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Argus lifted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of CERN opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.