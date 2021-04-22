GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in CACI International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of CACI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI opened at $255.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

