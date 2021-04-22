GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $263.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.39 and its 200 day moving average is $239.35. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.