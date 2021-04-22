GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,641. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

