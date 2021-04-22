Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.18 ($28.45).

Shares of GYC opened at €22.46 ($26.42) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.78.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

