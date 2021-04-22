Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $19.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 3,176,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,541. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

