Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

GSBC stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,318. The firm has a market cap of $765.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

