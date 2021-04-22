Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 15,202 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.28. 49,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,478. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

