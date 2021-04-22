Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $233.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average is $216.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

