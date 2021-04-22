Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $227,122,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 71,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,561. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

