Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,656 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.70. 123,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,407. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.16 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

