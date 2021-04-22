Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $225.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.36 million and the lowest is $220.00 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $213.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

GRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.