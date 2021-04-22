Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Green Dot worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $2,833,643.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $211,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.