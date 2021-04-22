Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 3.9%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 35,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,402,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

