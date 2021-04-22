GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading 4.4% Higher

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.87. 37,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,863,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.02 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after buying an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

