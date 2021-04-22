Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,869.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.