Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.32. 282,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.