Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $230,118,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

