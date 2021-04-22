Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.
Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $230,118,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.