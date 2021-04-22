Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded at UBS Group

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

HLMAF opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. Halma has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

