Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

HLMAF opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. Halma has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Bond

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit