Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.80, but opened at $42.13. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 8,360 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

